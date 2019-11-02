'Miss this little one (and the big guy too)': Hardik Pandya shares throwback photo with MS Dhoni and Ziva

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to post a throwback photo of himself with Dhoni and his daughter, Ziva.

In the post, Hardik mentioned he missed spending time with Ziva and her father. "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)" Hardik wrote as a caption for the photo.

Miss this little one (and the big guy too) pic.twitter.com/Fsl8s0m68L — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 2, 2019

Hardik has often been spotted hanging around with the Dhoni and recently, he even enjoyed a pool session with 'Baby Shark' Ziva and Dhoni at the latter's residence in Ranchi.

In the photos posted on Ziva's Instagram account, she can be seen in a colourful swimsuit along Dhoni and Hardik.

As far as cricket goes, speculations around MS Dhoni's future in international cricket are not ending soon. As for Hardik, his injury has become a cause of concern for the senior national team.

Hardik is expected to be out of action for at least 3-4 months and is likely to return during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Notably, Hardik hasn't played for India since the T20I series against South Africa.