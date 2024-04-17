MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

MI vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 33 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

In the 33rd match of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 18th at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings stand at the seventh spot on the points table with two wins from six matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are positioned eighth, also with two wins from six games.

Match details

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match 33

Date & Time: Apr 18, 07:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Ishan Kishan

Batters – Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Singh

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

MI vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shashank Singh, Tilak Varma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada