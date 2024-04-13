MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 29 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings, with 3 wins in 5 matches, stand 4th on the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.666. Mumbai Indians, after a slow start, have won 2 of their 5 matches, placing them 7th with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.073.

Live streaming details

When will the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch MI vs CSK online in India?

The live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

Wankhede Stadium usually sees high scores due to its batting-friendly pitches and short boundaries. Teams winning the toss might opt to bowl first, Mumbai Indians did in their recent match against RCB.

Weather report

In the afternoon, the temperature will be around 28 degrees in Mumbai. The humidity will be around 79%. There is no chance of rain.

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande