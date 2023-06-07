Search icon
Meet the cricketer who scored first T20I century for India, it’s not Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Rahul, Suryakumar or Shubman

Former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina was the first batsman to score a T20I century for Team India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Very few batters have managed to hit a century in T20 cricket at international level as T20I is a highly competitive format and players often get out trying to score runs quickly. A total of eight Indian batters have succeeded in scoring centuries in T20 cricket, including a woman batter Harmanpreet Kaur. 

Former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina was the first batsman to score a T20I century for Team India. Suresh Raina achieved the feat in 2010 in a match against South Africa. Suresh Raina hit 101 runs in 60 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Opener Rohit Sharma has scored most centuries in T20I by any player. The swashbuckling opener has scored four T20I centuries. His first century came on October 2, 2015, against South Africa. Rohit Sharma hit his second century on December 22, 2017, against Sri Lanka.

The third T20I century was scored by Rohit Sharma on July 8, 2018, against England and he succeeded in hitting the fourth T20I century on November 6, 2018.

KL Rahul has scored two centuries in T20I. Rahul’s first T20I century came against West Indies in 2016, while he scored his second T20I ton against England in 2018.

The other Indian batters to score century in T20I are Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Young India opener Shubman Gill is latest to join the club after he scored his maiden T20I century against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 1, 2023. 

