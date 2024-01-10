Headlines

Cricket

Meet son of '12th fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, cricketer who scored 258 runs in Ranji Trophy debut, he is...

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son has made his debut in Ranji Trophy and has garnered immense praise for his batting prowess.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

In the dynamic landscape of Indian cricket, a fresh talent has emerged from an unexpected source—Agni Chopra, scion of renowned Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and esteemed film critic Anupama Chopra. Agni has made a resounding entry into the prestigious Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic cricket tournament.

Representing Mizoram, Agni delivered a standout performance, amassing an impressive 166 runs off 179 balls in his debut match against Sikkim, showcasing his extraordinary cricketing prowess.

Agni’s cricketing journey

Hailing from Michigan, USA, Agni's cricketing journey began in the vibrant city of Mumbai, where he initially played for junior teams. However, he later redirected his allegiance to the northeastern state of Mizoram, signifying a pivotal chapter in his cricketing expedition. His maiden appearance for Mizoram transpired in October 2023 during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, where he notched up a modest five runs.

Stellar debut in the Ranji Trophy

Agni's performance in the Ranji Trophy, however, was far from modest. He crafted an impressive 166 runs off 179 balls against Sikkim, contributing more than 75 percent to Mizoram’s first innings total of 214 runs. His rapid 92 runs in the second innings further underscored his cricketing prowess.

A rising star

With a lineage entrenched in cinema and a stellar debut in cricket, Agni has captured attention both on and off the field. His century in the Ranji Trophy debut not only thrust him into the limelight but also highlighted his significant feat in the realm of cricket. While Agni Chopra's journey is in its early stages, he has already demonstrated the potential to evolve into a prominent force in Indian cricket in the years to come.

