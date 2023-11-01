Headlines

Meet Quinton de Kock’s wife who is no less than a Hollywood actress

Despite initiating the conversation, Quinton de Kock was initially hesitant to ask for her phone number to talk privately

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

Quinton de Kock, the South African cricket sensation, was a vital part of the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for his exceptional wicket-keeping skills and outstanding batting prowess, he is a sought-after player in T20 leagues worldwide.

In the IPL, whenever he is on the field, there's a belief among teammates that the team won't get into trouble. Fans also cheer for him passionately. What makes his story special is that it began with a clear (cheerful) proposal.

The story dates back to the 2012 T20 Champions League, which was played in South Africa. The tournament featured four IPL 2012 teams (Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings), along with two South African teams (Highveld Lions and Titans).

On October 14, 2012, a match was played between Highveld Lions and Mumbai Indians. Lions won the toss and chose to bowl. Mumbai Indians batted first, scoring 157 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing the target, Highveld Lions reached 158 runs for 2 wickets in 18.5 overs, securing the victory.

Quinton de Kock, representing Highveld Lions, played a crucial role, scoring 51 runs off 33 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and 2 sixes. He held the innings together when his team was struggling at 37 runs for 2 wickets in 6.5 overs.

After the match, Quinton de Kock received praise from everyone, including the Highveld Lions' cheerleader, Sasha Hurly. She couldn't contain her excitement and rushed to the field to congratulate de Kock. At that moment, de Kock was left speechless and couldn't respond to her. Later, he acknowledged Sasha's message on Facebook, and that marked the beginning of their communication.

Despite initiating the conversation, Quinton de Kock was initially hesitant to ask for her phone number to talk privately. However, he eventually mustered the courage to propose to Sasha. In an interview, de Kock revealed, "When I saw Sasha on the field, I was speechless."

He further explained, "I couldn't say much in response to her congratulations. After some time, I responded to her message on Facebook. From there, we became good friends, and that friendship turned into love." After dating for several years, Quinton de Kock and Sasha got married in 2016.

Quinton de Kock's partner Sasha Hurly enjoys traveling, boating, and fishing as her hobbies. She also has a fondness for alcohol and surprisingly, she enjoys shooting as well.

