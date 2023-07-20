Meet Mukesh Kumar, son of a taxi driver who made debut in India vs West Indies 2nd Test

Mukesh's consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL earned him a well-deserved spot in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour.

Mukesh Kumar, a 29-year-old cricketer hailing from Gopalganj, Bihar, has been making a name for himself in the domestic cricket scene with his exceptional bowling skills. His journey from a humble village to representing India at the international level is truly inspiring. Recently, he received his first Test cap for India in the second Test against West Indies, making him the 395th cricketer to play for the country.

Let's delve deeper into his profile, early life, and cricket career that led him to this significant milestone.

In 2012, Mukesh made the decision to move to Kolkata at the insistence of his father, who ran a taxi business in the city. Despite initial resistance from his father, Mukesh's unwavering passion for cricket drove him to participate in local matches within the second league, earning a modest income of Rs 400-500. His dedication and hard work eventually paid off when he caught the attention of talent scouts during a trial conducted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as part of their Vision 2020 program.

Mukesh Kumar made his first-class debut on October 30, 2015, in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal against Haryana. Since then, he has consistently performed well for his state team. His standout season came in 2019/20, where he took 32 wickets in 10 matches during the Ranji Trophy. The highlight of that season was his magnificent six-wicket haul in the semi-finals against Karnataka, which played a crucial role in Bengal securing a spot in the final.

In September 2022, Mukesh received his first call-up to the India A team for the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. He made a lasting impression by emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series, taking nine wickets, including a remarkable five-wicket haul in the first match. Later that year, his exceptional skills caught the attention of IPL franchises, leading to his selection by the Delhi Capitals for a lucrative INR 5.5 crore deal during the 2023 auctions.

Mukesh's consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL earned him a well-deserved spot in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour. With some key players sidelined due to injuries, Mukesh seized the opportunity and made his debut in the second Test against West Indies. His disciplined right-arm medium bowling and ability to bowl long spells make him an invaluable asset to the team. This milestone in his career signifies a significant achievement, and fans are eagerly anticipating his contributions on the international stage.

