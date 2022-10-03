'Maanla re bhauu': Virat Kohli goes all praise on Suryakumar Yadav after terrific knock in 2nd T20I against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav continued his sensational form in the shortest format

Team India won their first T20I series against South Africa at home after defeating the visitors by 16 runs in the second T20I. Guwahati was a run-fest, with almost 400 runs scored in 40 overs. While David Miller was the match's highest scorer with a spectacular century, Suryakumar Yadav's knock had lit up the arena on Sunday.

The Indian batsman hit an 18-ball fifty that featured five fours and five sixes. SKY was well backed by Virat Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 49 to help India reach a massive total of 237.

After the game, Yadav posted his picture from the game on his social media and wrote, “2/2 IN”.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded the Mumbai Indians batter in Marathi and commented, “ Manla re bhauuuuu”.

Chasing 238-run target, South Africa were stopped at 221 for 3 in 20 overs despite David Miller's unbeaten 106 off 47 balls. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock scored 69 not out off 48. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 off 22 balls, while KL Rahul hit a 28-ball 57 as India posted a big total of 237/3 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli scored 49 not out off 28 balls in the run fest that saw over 450 runs being scored collectively by both the teams.

Team India will now look to register a series whitewash when they will face the Proteas side for 3rd and final T20I on Tuesday in Indore. After the conclusion of the T20I series, the senior players take a break ahead of the T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan will lead a young side in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa starting from October 6.

