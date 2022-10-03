Watch: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continues to lead Indian team despite bleeding nose

Rohit Sharma despite the bleeding nose continued to lead the side

Team India defeated South Africa in the second T20I to win their first-ever series against the Proteas at home in the shortest format. Despite the fact that the Men in Blue scored 237 runs, the Proteas surprised the hosts by falling short by just 16 runs. South Africa scored 221 thanks to an unbeaten 174-run stand between David Miller and Quinton de Kock, with the former completing his second T20I century.

As skipper Rohit Sharma confessed after the win, India's death bowling remains an issue, with three of their bowlers giving more than 11 runs per over. Rohit, who scored 43 runs, praised the batters after the Men in Blue recorded their fourth-highest T20I total. While Rohit had a good game with the bat, he didn't have a great day on the field.

Guwahati's heat got to him when he was smacked in the lower abdomen area after the ball ricocheted off Rishabh Pant's gloves. While Miller felt the heat, Rohit's nose began to bleed unexpectedly. The incident occurred at the start of South Africa's 12th over, when Rohit felt blood gushing out of his nose and had to use towels immediately.

While Rohit was trying to clean up the blood, he continued to lead the side. Rohit was still directing his bowler Harshal Patel and setting the field. However, when the bleeding would not cease, Rohit was forced to seek medical treatment.

Shahbaz Ahmed entered the field as a replacement, while vice-captain KL Rahul led the team. However, Rohit was back on the ground as Harshal began his 15th over of the innings.

India took an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa on Sunday with a 16-run triumph at the Barasapra Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

