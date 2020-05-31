Headlines

Magic or real? WATCH Shreyas Iyer's 'batting practice done right'

As the lockdown continues, cricketers are making sure to make the most of the quarantine period. From dancing skills to taking up various challenges, cricketers are keeping fans entertained.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2020, 07:52 PM IST

As the lockdown continues, cricketers are making sure to make the most of the quarantine period. From dancing skills to taking up various challenges, cricketers are keeping fans entertained.

Recently, takin to social media, batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a video showing off his ‘magic’ skills.

India’s limited-overs No. 4 batsman was seen batting at home with a tennis ball and as soon as he hit the ball it went to his dog, few family members, hit the fan and a few furniture to land at a safe resting place.

“This is magic, or this is real?” Iyer said along with the video. “Batting practice done right,” he also captioned the video.

WATCH:

Earlier, Iyer took to Twitter on Monday (March 23) and shared an adorable video of him completely bamboozling his pet golden retriever when he disappeared instantly from its sight.

