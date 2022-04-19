IPL 2022: Mumbai crowd chants 'DK..DK..DK' after Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat vs LSG

Headlines

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

UP man pays Rs 9 lakh for 'magic mirror' to see people naked, what happened next will blow you mind

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Made In Heaven creators dismiss Dalit author Yashica Dutt's claims of using her work: 'We are deeply disturbed with...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2022: Mumbai crowd chants 'DK..DK..DK' after Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat vs LSG

Fans at the DY Patil Sports Academy started to shout and cheer for Dinesh Karthik as he made his way to the crease after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dinesh Karthik has been in the form of his life for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 36-year-old was given a rapturous applause by the crowd inside the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. 

RCB squared off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the venue, and it turned out to be a special occasion for Dinesh Karthik as the fans started to chant 'DK..DK..DK' as the veteran batter made his way to the crease after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal. 

A video of the crowd going berserk for Karthik has now surfaced on the internet and it's bound to give you goosebumps galore. 

READ| WATCH: With Athiya Shetty in attendance, KL Rahul takes brilliant diving catch vs RCB

While the wicketkeeper-batsman from Chennai could only score 13 runs, in 8 balls, but he was nonetheless given a special reception by the fans in Mumbai. 

Watch the crowd going berserk as Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat:

DK was bound to get a special ovation from the crowd given his recent form in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The veteran scored 32* against Punjab Kings in RCB's opening game and followed it up with scores of 14*, 44*, 7*, 34, and 66* - his last inning helped RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC). 

Talking about the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first. Subsequently, RCB got off to the worst start possible, as they lost Anuj Rawat in the fifth ball of the first over itself. The youngster had only scored 4 runs and was sent back to the dugout. 

READ| LSG vs RCB: Watch Virat Kohli dismissed on golden duck, unhappy netizens say 'World Cup me kya hoga?'

Virat Kohli meanwhile was also dismissed for a golden duck, and after his dismissal, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack Lucknow, but Krunal Pandya was able to get rid of Maxwell after 23 runs. 

Faf du Plessis scored 96 runs in 64 balls and played the anchor's role after the early collapse, and he was ably supported by Shahbaz Ahmed and later by DK. Courtesy of their heroics, RCB were able to post a total of 181/6 in their 20 overs. 

In reply, Lucknow were 14 for no loss after two overs, at the time of writing. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 sets this unique box office record that not even Pathaan, Dangal, Sultan, Sanju, PK could achieve

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nominated to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Himachal rains: Several houses collapse in Shimla, reopening of schools in state to be decided on weather conditions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE