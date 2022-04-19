IPL 2022: Mumbai crowd chants 'DK..DK..DK' after Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat vs LSG

Fans at the DY Patil Sports Academy started to shout and cheer for Dinesh Karthik as he made his way to the crease after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal.

Dinesh Karthik has been in the form of his life for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 36-year-old was given a rapturous applause by the crowd inside the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

RCB squared off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the venue, and it turned out to be a special occasion for Dinesh Karthik as the fans started to chant 'DK..DK..DK' as the veteran batter made his way to the crease after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal.

A video of the crowd going berserk for Karthik has now surfaced on the internet and it's bound to give you goosebumps galore.

While the wicketkeeper-batsman from Chennai could only score 13 runs, in 8 balls, but he was nonetheless given a special reception by the fans in Mumbai.

Watch the crowd going berserk as Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat:

DK was bound to get a special ovation from the crowd given his recent form in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The veteran scored 32* against Punjab Kings in RCB's opening game and followed it up with scores of 14*, 44*, 7*, 34, and 66* - his last inning helped RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC).

Talking about the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first. Subsequently, RCB got off to the worst start possible, as they lost Anuj Rawat in the fifth ball of the first over itself. The youngster had only scored 4 runs and was sent back to the dugout.

Virat Kohli meanwhile was also dismissed for a golden duck, and after his dismissal, skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack Lucknow, but Krunal Pandya was able to get rid of Maxwell after 23 runs.

Faf du Plessis scored 96 runs in 64 balls and played the anchor's role after the early collapse, and he was ably supported by Shahbaz Ahmed and later by DK. Courtesy of their heroics, RCB were able to post a total of 181/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Lucknow were 14 for no loss after two overs, at the time of writing.