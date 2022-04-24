LSG vs MI: Ishan Kishan's bizarre dismissal goes viral after ball deflects from wicketkeeper's shoe

Ishan Kishan was dismissed against LSG in a bizarre fashion

It's evident that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season hasn't been a great one for Mumbai Indians (MI). Perhaps if someone could describe MI's current campaign with one picture, it has to be Ishan Kishan's dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) which left everyone shocked.

Kishan suffered extreme bad luck as the ball edged off his bat, and deflected onto LSG wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's shoes, and into the hands of Jason Holder.

The dismissal appeared bizarre in real-time and as soon as the Lucknow players started their celebrations, on-field umpires went in the direction of the third umpire.

The replays showed that the ball had struck Ishan's bat, deflecting onto De Kock's shoes and then went into the hands of Holder. Since the ball didn't touch the ground, it was a fair dismissal, but surely a bizarre one.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the Mumbai Indians' inning, as Ravi Bishnoi helped his team get their first breakthrough of the night, which was followed by quick dismissals of Dewald Brevis and Rohit Sharma as well, which again rocked MI's chase.

As soon as Kishan was sent back to the dugout, his dismissal went viral on social media.

