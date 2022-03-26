IPL 2022: Sheldon Jackson's lightning fast stumping reminiscent of MS Dhoni? Sachin Tendulkar says THIS

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has begun with a bang with a lot of fireworks, be it the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers taking quick wickets or MS Dhoni firing at the tail end. However, one thing that stood out was KKR wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson's lightning-fast stumping.

The 35-year-old Kolkata wicket-keeper did a superb stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa, who was playing at 28, which grabbed all the limelight. The Action Jackson had collected the ball and soon removed the bails in a flash which had got KKR back on track after jolting CSK early.

READ | 'Thala is back!' Vintage MS Dhoni returns with a bang as no captaincy pressure sees him smash 50

Many former cricketers took to Twitter to praise the keeper and among them was Sachin Tendulkar who enjoyed Jackson's act and stated that it reminded him of MS Dhoni's keeping. "That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of MS Dhoni".

Many others also praised the gloveman for his quick stumping.

That was simply superb from @ShelJackson27 . Really happy that he is getting an opportunity on the big stage to showcase his skills :) March 26, 2022

Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2022

Earlier KKR had handed three players their debut caps as they opted to bowl against Chennai at Wankhede Stadium. On the other hand, Chennai went ahead with four foreign players including debutant Devon Conway. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer along with Sam Billings and Ajinkya Rahane had debuted in purple and gold.