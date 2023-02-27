'Know I won't be in Test team': India star opener makes big statement ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

File Photo

Shikhar Dhawan made a spectacular Test debut in 2013, creating history with a thunderous 187 off 174 balls against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After sitting on the bench for the first two matches, Dhawan seized his opportunity and remained a fixture in the Test squad for the next four years.

While he was a regular fixture in the starting lineup at home, Dhawan often found himself excluded from the playing XI outside of Asia. He was absent from the Test squad during the 2016/17 season, and his last appearance with the Test team came in 2018. Since then, he has largely stayed away from red-ball cricket and hasn't featured in a Ranji Trophy match since 2019.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, veteran opener revealed the reason for not playing in the Ranji Trophy and admitted that he knows he will not play Test cricket again.

"I don't think about it (on being criticised for not playing Ranji Trophy). I know that my Test career...I am not in the Test team for the last 2-3 years. The age factor is also there in every cricketer's life - a sportsman's life is different. There will be more investment in youngsters, not me....when I know that I won't play that thing, then what will I do (by playing red-ball cricket). I will give rest to my body, and stay afresh," Dhawan told Lallantop.

"I played domestic one-dayers and T20 matches. When I know that I won't play Test cricket, then why should I go (to play Ranji trophy)."

Shikhar Dhawan amassed an impressive 2,315 runs in the 34 Tests he played between 2013 and 2018, cementing his place as a regular member of the ODI team from 2013 to 2022. However, in the lead up to the 50-over World Cup, Dhawan was surprisingly dropped from the ODI team for the home series against New Zealand, leaving him to fight for his place in the ICC event.

The IPL legend, Shikhar Dhawan, will be leading the Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament, and if he performs well, he could make a triumphant return to the national squad. Dhawan was part of the Indian team for the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, as well as the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, making him a formidable force in the international cricketing arena. With his vast experience and impressive track record, Dhawan is sure to be a major asset for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming tournament.

