Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: Big blow to Team India and Mumbai Indians, details inside

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's injury appears to be more serious than initially anticipated, and he could be sidelined for a longer period than expected. As of now, the Indian spearhead is highly doubtful for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to kick off in just a month's time and run through April and May. There is even a chance that he may not be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK in June, should India qualify.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL circles have indicated that Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of international action for almost five months, is not feeling comfortable and may be facing a prolonged absence.

According to sources, the Indian team's goal is to have their star player ready for the World Cup in October-November, even if the Asia Cup is held elsewhere.

Bumrah last played for India in a T20I against Australia on September 25th of last year. Recently, Cricbuzz reported that he had not been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) authorities in Bengaluru for the three ODIs against Australia in March. However, the latest information suggests that things have not gone as expected and the NCA is not going to rush him back into action.

At first, it was believed that Bumrah's return to the IPL would not be too strenuous, as he would only be bowling four overs per game. The original plan was to slowly increase his workload, and the IPL seemed to fit the bill. However, it is now apparent that his return will take longer than expected. The BCCI, NCA, and Indian team management are currently working together to devise a carefully planned program for his return.

READ| Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to lift record-extending 6th title