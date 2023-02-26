Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to lift record-extending 6th title

Image Source: Twitter

Australia secured a historic sixth Women's T20 World Cup victory - and third consecutive title - with a commanding 19-run victory over tournament hosts South Africa in the final at Cape Town.

South Africa, making their debut in a World Cup final, put on a stellar performance with the ball, limiting Australia's formidable batting lineup to 156-6 after Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first at Newlands.

The Proteas' pace duo of Shabnim Ismail (2-26) and Marizanne Kapp (2-35) put on an impressive display, with Ismail removing Alyssa Healy (18) early on and Kapp dismissing Lanning (10) cheaply. Ismail then sealed the deal with back-to-back deliveries to dismiss Ellyse Perry (7) and Georgia Wareham (0) in the final over.

While South Africa managed to keep Australia's biggest hitters quiet, opener Beth Mooney anchored the innings with aplomb, striking nine fours and one six in a crucial unbeaten 74 from 53 deliveries. In doing so, she became the first player to hit fifties in two T20 World Cup finals, a remarkable feat that will surely be remembered for years to come.

In response, the hosts started off slowly in the opening powerplay, but unlike their impressive semi-final victory over England on Friday, they were unable to build on their momentum and stumbled to 54-3 in the 11th over after a disastrous run out that saw the dismissal of captain Sune Luus (2).

Laura Wolvaardt provided a glimmer of hope for achieving the impossible with her tournament-leading 61 off 48 balls at the top of the order, particularly when she and Chloe Tryon (25 off 23) combined for 29 runs in the 13th and 14th overs.

In order to secure a victory, South Africa needed to maintain a high scoring rate for the majority of the final 10 overs, but their challenge ultimately faded away when Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed lbw by Megan Schutt (1-23) in the 17th over.

Heather Tryon provided a moment of hope for the home crowd in the 18th over, smashing a huge six over midwicket, but she was bowled by Jess Jonassen two balls later, leaving South Africa 19 runs short of their target.

