Know all about Smriti Mandhana, WPL's most expensive player and India's swashbuckling opener

Born on July 18, 1996, Smriti Mandhana is an important part of the Indian women's national team. In June 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named her the Best Women's International Cricketer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana bagged a huge deal of Rs 3.4 crore with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first set of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Player Auction today. 

From a base price of Rs 50 lakh, RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) were locked in an intense battle for Smriti's services, before the former managed to acquire her services, offering an opening as well as a captaincy option. Interestingly, she wears the number 18 jersey, which is the same number that Virat Kohli wears for RCB in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Today we will tell you everything you need to know about Smriti Mandhana 

Born on July 18, 1996, Smriti Mandhana is an important part of the Indian women's national team. In June 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named her the Best Women's International Cricketer.

In December 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded Smriti Mandhana with the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the best female cricketer of the year. She was also named the ODI Player of the Year by the ICC at the same time.

For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana was born in Mumbai to Smita and Shrinivas Mandhana. When Smriti was two-year-old, her parents moved to Madhavnagar, Sangli in Maharashtra, where she completed her schooling. At the age of nine, Smriti was selected for Maharashtra's Under-15 team. At 11, she was picked for the Maharashtra Under-19 team.

Smriti Mandhana made her Test debut in August 2014 against England. Mandhana returned to the team for the 2017 World Cup after recovering from an injury. Smriti Mandhana was part of the Indian team to reach the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup. Smriti Mandhana scored the fastest fifty for India in Women's T20Is of just 24 balls against New Zealand in February 2019.

One of the finest women's cricketers who can make any stadium come alive with the willow as much as she does with her looks, Smriti Madhana never tries to overhit the ball; instead, she just extends her body forward and caresses the ball while maintaining her shape.

The southpaw produces stunning strokes, which are a testament to her characteristic flair and style. She is one of the top batters in the world because of her skill in playing both pace and spin.

