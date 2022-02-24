Why did R Ashwin say he 'can never aspire to be Virat Kohli'?

From being the Run Machine to leading the side across formats to later giving up his captaincy and continuing as a batter - Virat Kohli has surely seen every step in his illustrious cricketing career. The former India skipper has indeed been a nightmare for bowlers and although Kohli does not lead the national side anymore, he continues to be a vital cog of the team.

With his records and numbers speaking for themselves, the impact Kohli has had on his teammates is much more. Speaking of what the talismanic batter brings to the table, Ravichandran Ashwin said he could never aspire to be like Kohli.

In a video shared by Star Sports on Twitter, Ashwin talked about how Kohli inspired others in the team to maintain fitness. "One thing you can stand up tall and say at the top of your voice is the culture he has brought into the team. In terms of making each one of us realize, how the fitness parameters are so important," the off-spinner said.

"I can never aspire to be a Virat Kohli on the field or in the gym. However, I can be the best version of myself and he made me realize the same," he added.

Not just him, even KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja spoke about Kohli's contribution to the team. "Virat Kohli brings in great energy and passion, and there has been no other cricketer in our country who has won as many games as him. So, to play with him, to understand how he thinks and reads the game has been great learning for me," Rahul in the clip said.

As far as Jadeja is concerned, he revealed that Kohli's energy boosts the morale of all. "I have been playing with Virat since our Under-19 days and as I have mentioned earlier, he treats all matches with the same seriousness and intensity. So, his energy and hard work boost the morale of the entire side," the all-rounder said.

WATCH: