KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) witnessed a nail-biting win in its last match against Gujarat Titans (GT) when uncapped Rinku Singh hit 5 consecutive sixes in the last over of the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the other hand also recorded their first win of the season in the last match. KKR and SRH will be facing each other today (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and both IPL winning teams will like to keep the winning momentum going for the coming matches. Kolkata’s crowd has been able to get some high scoring competitions this IPL season and they can likely expect a similar outcome today as well. Talking about the home team KKR, apart from the likes of Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur who have helped their team to cross the winning line with their individual performances, the side looks a little weak in their bowling attack. A few big names including Andre Russell are yet to leave their mark in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, SRH, who registered their first victory of the IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings on Sunday (April 9) will try to climb up in the points table. For the first time in this season Aiden Makram’s side looked stable with their batting performance, however the opening pair is still the matter of concern for PBKS due to which the orange army has not yet crossed the total of 150 in any games this season.

Looking at both side’s strengths and weaknesses KKR looks much stronger than SRH but with the last 5 nail biting matches this season it will be too early to choose a side.

Match Details: KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 19

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Captain : Nitish Rana

Vice Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, R Gurbaz

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Andrew Russell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy



KKR vs SRH My Dream 11 team

Nitish Rana (C) , Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Mayank Agarwal, R Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur, Andrew Russell, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH vs KKR predicted XI:



SRH playing 11 vs KKR: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

KKR playing 11 vs SRH : Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy