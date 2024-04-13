KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Cricket
KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 28 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 28th match of IPL 2024, marking the start of Sunday's doubleheader. Lucknow Super Giants have secured 3 wins out of 5 matches, placing them at 4th position on the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.436. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 3 wins from 4 matches, currently hold the second spot in the rankings.
Match details
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 28
Date & Time: Apr 14, 03:30 PM
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction
Keepers – Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt
Batters – Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers – Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav
KKR vs LSG My Dream11 team
Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine(vc), Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora