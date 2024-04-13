KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 28 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 28th match of IPL 2024, marking the start of Sunday's doubleheader. Lucknow Super Giants have secured 3 wins out of 5 matches, placing them at 4th position on the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.436. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 3 wins from 4 matches, currently hold the second spot in the rankings.

Match details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 28

Date & Time: Apr 14, 03:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt

Batters – Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

KKR vs LSG My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine(vc), Andre Russell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora