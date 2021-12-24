Kapil Dev and 1983 World Cup winning Indian team charged THIS amount for Ranveer Singh's '83'

Director Kabir Khan's '83' is a recreation of a momentous event - the Indian cricket team's first-ever World Cup victory in 1983. The film was released today (December 24) and has been receiving raving reviews from critics and audiences for the exhilarating and occasionally touching experience.

The film features not only the triumph of team India in the ODI World Cup triumph from 38 years ago but also famous cricketers Lala Amarnath, Ravi Shastri, Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, among others.

The team of '83' left no stone unturned when it came to the accuracy of the film. But, do you know how much Kapil Dev and the 1983 Indian team charged for their characters to be used in the film? Let us tell you.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers paid around Rs 15 crore as a whole to the original 1983 World Cup-winning team for '83'. India's former captain Kapil Dev received the biggest share - Rs 5 crore, while the rest of the team got Rs 10 crore.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Before making the film it is important to acquire the rights of the subject and the individual stories of the players the film is based on, especially when it revolves around real-life people of incidents. Keeping this in mind, (makers) paid the original winning team of the 1983 World Cup approximately Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev walked away with the lion’s share of around Rs 5 crore for his go-ahead."

'83' presents a dramatised version of what happened behind the scenes at the 1983 World Cup. It traces the journey of a team that rose from being rank underdogs to becoming world champions, paving the way for the coming generations of cricketers and changing the face of Indian cricket forever.