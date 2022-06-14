Jonny Bairstow scores England's 2nd fastest Test century while chasing the target of 299 against New Zealand

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow scored the second-fastest hundred by an English player in Test cricket against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. With the hosts chasing a target of 299 in their second innings, the England No 5 hit 14 fours and seven sixes as he pummelled the Black Caps' bowling attack on day five.

In a sensational spree of clean-hitting, Bairstow struck 14 fours and seven sixes for his 92-ball 136 before edging behind to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell of Trent Boult.

The record for England's quickest ever Test century goes to Gilbert Jessop back in 1902 against Australia after he hit a ton in 76 balls.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jonny Bairstow's sensational innings.

Eng has played two innings of T20 in a test match to win on the 5th day. Incredible ... Take a bow #Jonnybairstow #NZvsENG June 14, 2022

I'm sorry but Jonny Bairstow proves the doubters wrong time after time again and he proves how much he is worth when it matters, take a bow my friend!!!#BBCCricket #jonnybairstow — A (@awatkins27) June 14, 2022

So glad I put the cricket on when I got home #JonnyBairstow you legend! #ENGvsNZ June 14, 2022

Jonny Bairstow was equally well supported by Ben Stokes at the other end as he also scored a half-century in 50 deliveries.

As we write this article, England are on the verge of victory as they require 8 runs to win the 2nd Test match against New Zealand.