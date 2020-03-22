Janata Curfew: Anil Kumble reacts after Indians clap, clang utensils to salute those fighting against coronavirus

Former Team India cricketer Anil Kumble has expressed his thoughts on social media on Sunday (March 22) after lakhs of citizens across India came out to express their gratitude towards the healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The event took place at 5 PM (IST) sharp on a day when the entire nation took part in an unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew'.

All over the country, people were seen clanging utensils, ringing bells, and clapping to salute those fighting against the virus and doing their duties despite the 'Janata Curfew', like doctors, medical staff, paramedics, police, defence forces, and guards.

Reacting to this, Kumble took to Twitter and thanked all the heroes who are giving their everything each day to help the people in need during these dark times.

"Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight. #SocialDistancing #JanataCurfew," the former Indian coach's post on Twitter read.

HERE IS THE POST:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 AM to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

They were requested to clap their hands and bang utensils like plates and pans from their houses.

For several, the clapping started way before the 5 PM start time set by Modi. Many were seen clapping beyond the stipulated five minutes.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.