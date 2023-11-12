'It was absolutely wrong...': Kusal Mendis on his ‘Why would I congratulate’ remark after Virat Kohli’s 49th ton

Prior to Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh in Delhi, Mendis was asked if he would like to extend his tribute to Kohli.

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis has addressed his previous comment regarding Virat Kohli, which he made after the Indian batsman scored his 49th ODI century during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Mendis had declined to congratulate Kohli on his achievement during a press conference.

Prior to Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh in Delhi, Mendis was asked if he would like to extend his tribute to Kohli. In a response that quickly gained attention on social media, Mendis curiously replied, "Why should I congratulate him?"

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka's World Cup 2023 campaign concluded with only two victories in nine matches, resulting in their failure to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Upon his return home following the disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign, Kusal Mendis openly admitted his error in judgment and shed light on the rationale behind his curt response to the journalist.

"On that day I went for the press conference and I was not aware that Virat had scored a century, When suddenly that journalist asked that question, I didn’t know what to say, And also I didn’t understand the question clearly. Scoring 49 ODI tons is not an easy job to do, Virat is one of the brilliant cricketers in the world, later I realized what I said was absolutely wrong I now feel I shouldn't have reacted the way I did," he said, as quoted by Sri Lanka's Asian Mirror.

Kohli, meanwhile, expressed his deep sense of honor in matching the record of his hero Sachin Tendulkar, who holds 49 one-day international hundreds. This remarkable achievement came after India's resounding 243-run victory over fellow semi-finalists South Africa in the World Cup. As a testament to his outstanding performance, Kohli was awarded the player of the match title. Additionally, he received a congratulatory tweet from none other than Tendulkar himself.

“Tendulkar's tweet is quite special,” Kohli had said. "It's all too much to take in for now. It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record. He's perfection with the bat. It's an emotional moment. I know the days I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV.

“To receive appreciation from him means a lot to me.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board recently suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to government interference. This decision was made to ensure the integrity and independence of the sport.