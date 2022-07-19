Is Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic Instagram post hinting towards feud with Chennai Super Kings?

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram post

A little over two months ago, Jadeja ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise. Fans were quick to notice that his profile doesn't have photos related to the 'Yellow Army'. Ravindra Jadeja's possible conflict with CSK has raised eyebrows. Speculations on whether Jadeja will play with the Yellow army or not have started amongst the fans.

A week after Ravindra Jadeja removed all his pictures with CSK from his Instagram account, he now has come up with a cryptic post which he posted as a status on his Instagram account and that has further lightened up speculations about his rift with Chennai Super Kings. Check out his post now.

Under Jadeja, Chennai lost six out of their eight matches. His own performances seemed mediocre while wearing the captain's armband. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51. Days after relinquishing captaincy, he was also ruled out of the expanded 10-team competition with a rib injury.

The reason behind his adieu was cited injury but many believed the fiery all-rounder from Saurashtra was dropped.