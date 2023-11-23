Headlines

Is rain a concern? know weather conditions for IND vs AUS T20I match

India and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry in the T20 format as both teams face off in Vizag in the first match of the series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

On November 23, 2023, the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host an exhilarating cricket clash between India and Australia, marking the initiation of their T20I series.

Fresh from their recent face-off in the World Cup 2023 final, both teams are undergoing significant squad changes for this series, featuring only a handful of players from the recently concluded ICC event. As the players prepare for the contest, fans are equally intrigued by the weather forecast for this much-anticipated match.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Visakhapatnam on the match day is projected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity level of approximately 63 percent. Although there is a 60 percent chance of rain in the city, the forecast indicates that the showers are likely to occur before the commencement of play, possibly in the morning and then again in the afternoon. Fortunately, the skies are anticipated to clear during the playing hours, ensuring the match proceeds with minimal interruptions.

While a delayed toss is a slight possibility due to weather conditions, a complete washout of the match is not expected. Throughout the match, the stadium is expected to experience cloudy temperatures, which could influence the dynamics of the game, especially for bowlers and fielders.

Weather.com also suggests a slight chance of rain during the match hours and partly cloudy conditions. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Both teams enter the series with high expectations, particularly after Australia's recent triumph in the ODI World Cup. Led by stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India aims for a robust start against the formidable Australian team captained by Matthew Wade.

