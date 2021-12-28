Is Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic pregnant? Christmas celebration pictures spark rumours

Christman celebrations are done and dusted but the rumours some pictures sparked are continuing to grow. The same happened when Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasha Stankovic posted pics of their celebration.

In the images posted by the couple with their family members, the actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous strapless Fuschia pink velvet dress and looked stunning as she accessorized it with a silver headband and matching heels.

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was her apparent 'baby bump'. Taking to the comment section, fans inquired if she and the all-rounder were expecting baby number two.

While one fan asked, "Hi Natasa ji are u pregnant," another wrote, "Agastya brother or sister on the way". A third commented, "second munna coming soon". However, neither Natasa nor Hardik have confirmed the news.

The couple had announced their marriage on May 31, 2020. The two had welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020. When Agastya turned one, Natasha took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for him.

"You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learn new things every day makes me so happy love you my son, love you so so much," wrote the actress.