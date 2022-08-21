Asia Cup 2022: Irfan Pathan responds to Waqar Younis' 'big relief for India' tweet after Shaheen Afridi's injury

Waqar Younis and Irfan Pathan

Team India, when they had announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, saw them leave out Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel due to injury. Surely that saw fans think it would make the Indian side weak, especially when they would be facing Pakistan in the first game. WhileHarshal suffered a side strain, Bumrah suffered a back issue.

However, days later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that their pacer Shaheen Afridi has also injured himself and will be ruled out of the entire Asia Cup tournament and the T20I series against England.

This news saw the Pakistani fans take to Twitter to express their opinion and among them was Pakistan legend Waqar Younis who tweeted targeting the Indian team in his Twitter post.

Waqar said that Shaheen's absence would be lucky for the India game in their Asia Cup opener. "Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi," Waqar had tweeted.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

This statement did not sit well with Indian cricket fans and even India's great Irfan Pathan did not appreciate it as he came up with a savage response to the former fast bowler. In response to Waqar's post, Irfan tweeted, "It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!"

It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2022

Talking about the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian fast bowling attack will comprise Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. Deepak Chahar has also been named on the stand-by list.