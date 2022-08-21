UAE vs KUW Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UAE vs Kuwait Qualifier Match 2

UAE vs Kuwait Match 2 of Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022

The second match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait on Saturday. With the Qualification for the main Asia Cup 2022 tournament in line, the two sides will be eyeing a win.

UAE have a strong lineup on paper and are of the favourites to qualify for the tournament, while Kuwait, on the other hand, has a few talented players but the team as a whole is yet to prove their point.

We’re all set to focus on the next big qualifier. UAE takes on Kuwait for what is sure to be an #Epic contest between two giants of the middle east #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #Qualifiers #UAEvKUW pic.twitter.com/u4r8ryA9Qi — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 20, 2022

Kuwait had defeated Bahrain 4-1 in the five-match series earlier in the month and will be heading into the qualifiers with nothing to lose.

Dream11 Prediction – UAE vs Kuwait - Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022

UAE vs KUW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for UAE vs Kuwait

UAE vs Kuwait My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Bhavsar, V Aravind

Batters: R Sandaruwan, C Suri, C Rizwan, A Idrees, B Hameed

All-rounders: B Hameed, R Mustafa

Bowlers: Y Patel, A Raza, J Siddique

UAE vs KUW​ Probable Playing XIs

UAE: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani, Adnan Idrees, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed

UAE vs KUW​ My Dream11 team

M Bhavsar, V Aravind (VC), R Sandaruwan, C Suri (C), C Rizwan, A Idrees, B Hameed, B Hameed, R Mustafa, Y Patel, A Raza, J Siddique.

UAE vs Kuwait match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place in Al Ameerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Sunday, August 21. The match will not be available in India. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.