Irani Cup 2022: Umran Malik gets rid of Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat with a brutal yorker- WATCH

File Photo

The deadly bowling of Kashmir-born Umran Malik was the highlight of the opening day of the five-day Irani Trophy match between Saurashtra Cricket Association and Rest of India (ROI), which began on Saturday in Rajkot. There was no better moment for Umran to deliver a superb bowling performance, as various media reports stated that the BCCI had opted to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad with another pacer.

According to reports, the Indian squad will arrive in Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup 2022. The first destination for India will be Perth, where a week-long training will be held. The squad will then head to Brisbane.

Umran Malik did not disappoint the selectors by bowling brilliantly against Saurashtra on the first day of the Irani Trophy. Mukesh Kumar (four wickets), Umran Malik (3 wickets), and Kuldeep Sen (three wickets) had excellent spells for Bengal (3 wickets). Rest of India (ROI) hitters capitalized on their team's bowling performance, leading by one run at the end of Day 1.

Umran Malik, a Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster, had a breakout season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The young fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) performed really well to win his first call-up for India's five-match T20 International series against South Africa.

Umran Malik remembered his formative days in an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, discussing what inspired him to achieve such remarkable success.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Umran said, “I loved fast bowling from the beginning. When I was young, I would play with a plastic ball at home and would get scolded for breaking glass windows. But even then, my mother would not stop me from playing and would say, ‘khel, tod’ (Play, break)."

READ| David Miller's fighting century goes in Vain as India defeat South Africa by 16 runs in 2nd T20I