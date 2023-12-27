Chinese companies may face major ban from BCCI, will not be allowed to…

Headlines

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Meet Isheta Salgaocar, Harvard graduate niece of Mukesh Ambani, she is married to…

Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

Ammonia gas leak in Chennai fertiliser unit, 25 hospitalised

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Visibility zero! dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, flight-train operations hit badly

9 Indian batters to score 100s in Boxing Day Test

7 Bollywood celebs who you never knew are part of Kapoor family

8 vegetables high in fibre

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Visibility zero! dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, flight-train operations hit badly

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

HomeCricket

Cricket

Chinese companies may face major ban from BCCI, will not be allowed to…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly suggested that it might not entertain IPL title sponsorship bids from Chinese brands. The decision has been taken to avoid association with companies from countries that have tense relations with India, as per the report.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vivo's association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) may draw the curtain on Chinese companies' participation, as the BCCI initiates the bidding process for IPL Title Sponsorship rights over the next five years. Following the conclusion of Tata's contract with IPL 2023, IPL 2024 marks a new chapter in sponsorship. The bidding process starts with a reserve price of Rs 360 crore per year.

As per reports, the BCCI has explicitly conveyed in the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document that Chinese companies are not encouraged to bid for IPL title sponsorship rights. The document states, "Each bidder which is a corporate entity must not be incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not have a friendly relation," according to Cricbuzz. The guidelines further specify that companies associated with nations perceived as unfriendly to India must submit additional documents.

'In the event, any corporate(s) which is a shareholder or a proposed shareholder in the Bidder is incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not have friendly relations, the Bidder will be required to provide a detailed chart of the shareholding in such Bidder or its ultimate Parent Company and the details of ultimate owners/beneficiaries of all shareholders which are body corporate in such Bidder or its ultimate Parent Company along with the Bid Documents as material obligations', the document adds.

The decision to exclude Chinese brands comes against the backdrop of strained diplomatic ties between India and China due to border disputes, leading to an anti-China sentiment in India. While Vivo held IPL title sponsorship rights from 2016 to 2021, the negative sentiment surrounding Chinese brands prompted the transfer of rights to Tata for the last two years after a brief return in 2020.

Beyond Chinese companies, BCCI has also barred Fantasy Gaming and cryptocurrency firms from participating in the bidding for IPL title sponsorship rights.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who worked for 22 years in US, moved to India to build her own firm, funded over 100 startups

Orry reveals this Bollywood star supported him when he 'hit a very dark rock bottom in life'

Uttar Pradesh to get India's first 'AI city', details inside

What happens to your body if you stop consuming sugar for a week?

Viral: Dua Lipa starts her Indian journey, seeks blessings at Bangla Sahib, visits Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE