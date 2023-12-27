Chinese companies may face major ban from BCCI, will not be allowed to…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly suggested that it might not entertain IPL title sponsorship bids from Chinese brands. The decision has been taken to avoid association with companies from countries that have tense relations with India, as per the report.

Vivo's association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) may draw the curtain on Chinese companies' participation, as the BCCI initiates the bidding process for IPL Title Sponsorship rights over the next five years. Following the conclusion of Tata's contract with IPL 2023, IPL 2024 marks a new chapter in sponsorship. The bidding process starts with a reserve price of Rs 360 crore per year.

As per reports, the BCCI has explicitly conveyed in the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document that Chinese companies are not encouraged to bid for IPL title sponsorship rights. The document states, "Each bidder which is a corporate entity must not be incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not have a friendly relation," according to Cricbuzz. The guidelines further specify that companies associated with nations perceived as unfriendly to India must submit additional documents.

'In the event, any corporate(s) which is a shareholder or a proposed shareholder in the Bidder is incorporated in a jurisdiction/territory with which India does not have friendly relations, the Bidder will be required to provide a detailed chart of the shareholding in such Bidder or its ultimate Parent Company and the details of ultimate owners/beneficiaries of all shareholders which are body corporate in such Bidder or its ultimate Parent Company along with the Bid Documents as material obligations', the document adds.

The decision to exclude Chinese brands comes against the backdrop of strained diplomatic ties between India and China due to border disputes, leading to an anti-China sentiment in India. While Vivo held IPL title sponsorship rights from 2016 to 2021, the negative sentiment surrounding Chinese brands prompted the transfer of rights to Tata for the last two years after a brief return in 2020.

Beyond Chinese companies, BCCI has also barred Fantasy Gaming and cryptocurrency firms from participating in the bidding for IPL title sponsorship rights.