IPL 2024: Tickets for CSK vs RCB opening match to go live on this date, Check how to book

CSK and RCB are two of the most popular franchises in the tournament, boasting star players such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The 2024 Indian Premier League is set to kick off on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK and RCB are two of the most popular franchises in the tournament, boasting star players such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of MS Dhoni to the field after a year, as this may be his final season as captain of CSK.

Meanwhile, there are doubts surrounding Virat Kohli's selection for the T20 World Cup due to his strike rate. This IPL season will serve as a final opportunity for cricketers to secure their spot in the prestigious event, which is scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies in June.

How to book tickets online

Tickets for the IPL opener will be available for purchase online starting on March 18, 2024. Fans can secure their seats through the Paytm app or the insider.in website, with prices ranging from 1,700 to 7,500 rupees.

Points to remember regarding the opening match:

The entry gates of MA Chidambaram Stadium will open at 4:30 PM for the inaugural game on March 22nd.

MA Chidambaram Stadium is a plastic-free zone, and as such, no plastic items will be allowed on the premises.

For the convenience of fans, free RO drinking water will be available in all stands.

Patrons who purchase tickets online will be granted entry by scanning their e-tickets with barcode/QR code at the gate. Please be aware that duplicate tickets will not be accepted, and patrons will be denied entry if scanners detect any duplicates.

