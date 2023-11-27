Headlines

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

Gujarat Titans today named Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the IPL 2024.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Gujarat Titans have officially named Shubman Gill as their captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision follows the formalization of the transfer of the original skipper, Hardik Pandya, to Mumbai Indians.

Vikram Solanki, the director of cricket for Gujarat Titans, expressed confidence in Shubman Gill's leadership abilities, citing his remarkable growth in stature over the past two years. Solanki highlighted Gill's development not only as a batsman but also as a cricketing leader. Gill's noteworthy contributions on the field played a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' success in the 2022 season and a strong performance in 2023. Solanki emphasized Gill's maturity and skills, expressing excitement about the new journey with the young leader at the helm.

Responding to his appointment, Shubman Gill expressed delight and pride in leading the Gujarat Titans. He thanked the franchise for entrusting him with the captaincy, acknowledging the team's exceptional performance in the past two seasons. Gill eagerly looks forward to leading the team with their exciting brand of cricket.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians extended a warm welcome to Hardik Pandya, who is rejoining the team. The franchise expressed joy in having Pandya back in the Mumbai Indians family, emphasizing his remarkable journey from a young scouted talent to becoming a star player for Team India. Akash Ambani, the team owner, expressed happiness at seeing Hardik's return, describing it as a homecoming that brings great balance to the team.

The release from Mumbai Indians highlighted Hardik's successful first stint with the MI family and expressed hopes for even greater success in his second innings with the team.

Hardik Pandya's return marks a reunion with familiar faces, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, creating anticipation for a dynamic and successful collaboration. The MI release emphasized Hardik's initial prominence with Mumbai Indians, leading to his debut for India in 2016.

