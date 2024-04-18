Twitter
IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets

Pursuing a target of 90 runs, DC successfully achieved victory in just 8.5 overs with 6 wickets remaining.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Courtesy: X @DelhiCapitals
The Delhi Capitals secured a convincing victory over the Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets in their IPL 2024 match held in Ahmedabad. 

Pursuing a target of 90 runs, DC successfully achieved victory in just 8.5 overs with 6 wickets remaining. Opting to field first, DC managed to dismiss the former champions GT for a mere 89 runs. 

It was a disappointing batting performance for GT, with Rashid Khan being the top-scorer with a quick 31 runs off 24 balls. Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures. 

This total marked GT's lowest score in IPL history, falling below their previous lowest of 125 runs. Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler for DC, finishing with figures of 3/14.

IPL 2024 Points Table after DC win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 361 runs

2. Riyan Parag - 318 runs

3. Sunil Narine - 276 runs

4. Sanju Samson - 276 runs

5. Shubman Gill - 263 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 12 wickets

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 10 wickets

3. Khaleel Ahmed - 10 wickets

4. Mustafizur Rahman - 10 wickets

5. Pat Cummins - 9 wickets

