IPL 2024 mini auction to be held in Dubai on December 19: Here's what you need to know

IPL 2024 mini-auction to be held in Dubai on December 19, confirms BCCI.

In a significant move, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has chosen Dubai as the venue for the mini-auction ahead of the 2024 season. Set to take place on December 19, this marks the first instance of the auction being hosted overseas, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, December 3.

With 1166 players in the registration pool, this mini-auction, the final one before the mega auction next year, boasts 77 available slots, including 30 for overseas players. The collective spending cap for the 10 participating teams has been set at Rs 262.95 crore, as per the PTI news agency.

Key players up for grabs include World Cup-winning Australians Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, all listing their base price at Rs 2 crore. Additionally, New Zealand's emerging all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who garnered attention during the 2023 World Cup with a stellar performance of 543 runs and 5 wickets in 10 matches, enters the auction with a base price of Rs 50 crore.

The IPL organizing committee is set to curate a shortlist of players from the pool of 1166, which will be shared in the coming days leading up to the auction.

In other IPL developments, the retention deadline on November 26 saw teams releasing players, and the ongoing trade window, closing on December 12, witnessed notable transfers. Among them, Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to victory in IPL 2022 and the final in 2023, made a historic return to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. Mumbai Indians also traded Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Post the trade activities, Gujarat Titans lead the auction with a hefty purse of Rs 38.15 crore, followed by Chennai Super Kings with Rs 31.4 crore and Delhi Capitals with Rs 28.95 crore. Anticipated details about the IPL 2024 season schedule are expected to be revealed once the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are confirmed, as reported by various sources.