Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Integration of technology is key to a restaurant's success, says Abhishek Bose, CEO and Founder of My Menu

IPL 2024: MI register first win, Shepherd, Coetzee shine for home side

Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

WWE forced to mute live WrestleMania 40 coverage after The Rock breaks protocol on-air

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Will this rare celestial event be visible in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

WWE forced to mute live WrestleMania 40 coverage after The Rock breaks protocol on-air

Meet woman who started business with Rs 2000, now owns Rs 10 crore company, her business...

Benefits of chewing bay leaves on empty stomach

9 foods to eat when battling from PCOS

Animals that are not faithful as pets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

Divyenndu finally reveals if Munna Tripathi will return in Mirzapur 3: 'I shall declare that...'

Hrithik Roshan's biggest flop was promoted as next Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, earned just Rs 2 crore, director never cast him

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: MI register first win, Shepherd, Coetzee shine for home side

MI registered their first win of the season, and beat DC by 28 runs in Mumbai.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 07:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hardik Pandya finally got his first win as Mumbai Indians skipper as the five-team champions logged home their first points in this year’s IPL with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. It was Romario Shepherd’s 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to an unassailable 234 for 5.

In reply, Tristan Stubbs’s valiant 71 not out off 25 balls could only take DC to 205 for 8. This was DC’s fourth loss in five games and they have now slumped to last place among 10 teams.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 234 for 5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 49 off 27 balls, Romario Shepherd 39 not out, Tim David 45 not out; Axar Patel 2/35) vs DC 205 for 8 in 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 71 not out, Pithvi Shaw 66; Gerald Coetzee 4/34).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food, was in debt, rejected by audience, now charges...

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shakes New York City area

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

Meet actress who has bought Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, her net worth is..

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement