IPL 2023: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell lead KKR to another thrilling victory, defeat PBKS by 5 wickets

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings in a thrilling match and it was again Rinku Singh who hit a boundary in the last ball to take his side over the line at the iconic Eden Garden on Monday. Batting first, Punjab didn’t have a good start as they lost 3 wickets in the powerplay. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan took control from one end and scored his 50th IPL half-century. Shahrukh Khan’s 21 off 8 and Harpreet Brar 17 off 9 helped PBKS reach a par total of 179 runs. KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy restricted Punjab players from scoring runs and bowled in right areas. The Right arm-leg spin bowler bowled beautifully and completed his 4 over spell at 3 for 26. Harshit Rana also got three wickets whereas KKR skipper Nitish Rana and Suyash Sharma contributed with one wicket each.