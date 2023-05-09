Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell lead KKR to another thrilling victory, defeat PBKS by 5 wickets

Batting first, Punjab didn’t have a good start as they lost 3 wickets in the powerplay. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan took control from one end and scored his 5oth IPL half-century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell lead KKR to another thrilling victory, defeat PBKS by 5 wickets
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings in a thrilling match and it was again Rinku Singh who hit a boundary in the last ball to take his side over the line at the iconic Eden Garden on Monday. Batting first, Punjab didn’t have a good start as they lost 3 wickets in the powerplay. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan took control from one end and scored his 50th IPL half-century. Shahrukh Khan’s 21 off 8 and Harpreet Brar 17 off 9 helped PBKS reach a par total of 179 runs.   KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy restricted Punjab players from scoring runs and bowled in right areas. The Right arm-leg spin bowler bowled beautifully and completed his 4 over spell at 3 for 26. Harshit Rana also got three wickets whereas KKR skipper Nitish Rana and Suyash Sharma contributed with one wicket each.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.