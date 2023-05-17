Search icon
Watch: Rilee Rossouw hits massive six in PBKS vs DC IPL match, AB de Villiers reacts

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Rilee Rossouw slammed his maiden IPL fifty as helped Delhi Capitals to post 213.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

Watch: Rilee Rossouw hits massive six in PBKS vs DC IPL match, AB de Villiers reacts
Watch: Rilee Rossouw hits massive six in PBKS vs DC IPL match, AB de Villiers reacts

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: During the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match on Wednesday, DC batter Rilee Rossouw played aggressive innings against PBKS. He also slammed his maiden IPL fifty and helped DC to post 213 for two against PBKS.

The top-order batter smashed 82 (not out) in just 37 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes. He played fantastic innings with massive hitting. A video of his massive six has also been shared by the IPL Twitter handle and is viral now. Ex-RCB player AB de Villiers has also reacted to the video, saying, "That 6 from Rilee Rossouw was definitely not 96m".

Check out the video below:

DC raced to 61 without losing a wicket in the powerplay with Warner and Shaw putting up their highest opening partnership this season after PBKS opted to bowl. This was the second instance when DC did not lose a wicket inside the powerplay this season.

First-image
