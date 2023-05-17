Watch: Rilee Rossouw hits massive six in PBKS vs DC IPL match, AB de Villiers reacts (Photo: Screengrab)

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: During the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match on Wednesday, DC batter Rilee Rossouw played aggressive innings against PBKS. He also slammed his maiden IPL fifty and helped DC to post 213 for two against PBKS.

The top-order batter smashed 82 (not out) in just 37 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes. He played fantastic innings with massive hitting. A video of his massive six has also been shared by the IPL Twitter handle and is viral now. Ex-RCB player AB de Villiers has also reacted to the video, saying, "That 6 from Rilee Rossouw was definitely not 96m".

Check out the video below:

That 6 from Rilee Rossouw was definitely not 96m — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 17, 2023

Delhi Capitals fan satisfaction after seeing the Star of Delhi Rilee Rossouw hitting 82* runs from just 37 balKelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/maLm9mX8Ac — Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) May 17, 2023

Rilee Rossouw to PBKS bowpic.twitter.com/ewat3tGdoa — Himanshu Raj (@IMHimanshu_Raj) May 17, 2023

Rilee Rossouw today showed why he is regarded as one of the exceptional players with a brilliant 37-ball 82 runs.

A brisky & firearamshala pic.twitter.com/3pRjMrbH4W — Usman Shaikh (@shaikhusman_7) May 17, 2023

Inform openers - Warner and Shaw

Power hitters - Philip Salt, Rilee Rossouw

Allrounder - Axar Patel



it's not easy for CSBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/ny0rZQEYae — Sarean (sarean) May 17, 2023

DC raced to 61 without losing a wicket in the powerplay with Warner and Shaw putting up their highest opening partnership this season after PBKS opted to bowl. This was the second instance when DC did not lose a wicket inside the powerplay this season.

