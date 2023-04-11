IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket in nail-biting finish

Source: Twitter

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket in one of the most intense battles of IPL 2023. Batting first, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave one of the best starts to their team after 96 runs partnership for the 1st wicket. Virat scored brilliant 61 off just 44 balls hitting 4 sixes and 4 boundaries. Then the skipper and Maxwell had another 115 runs partnership for the second wicket where both completed their half centuries with an extreme pace up innings. Mark Wood dismissed Maxwell in the last over after he scored 59 off just 29 deliveries. Du Plessis remained not out at 79 (46) posting a target of 212 runs.

Chasing down the massive total LSG had a worst start of their innings as they lost three early wickets at just 23 runs. But then came Marcus Stoinis who brought destruction with him. Scoring at the strike rate of 216 he gave hope to his team before Mohammed Siraj dismissed him at 65 (30). KL Rahul’s side needed 114 runs when Nicholas Pooran came on strike as he showed some intent by hitting the fastest half century of IPL 2023 at just 15 balls. Pooran got dismissed after taking his team extremely close to victory by scoring at the strike rate of 326. He contributed 62 runs in just 19 deliveries.

Match reached the last over where LSG needed 5 runs of it with 3 wickets in hand. Harshal Patel dismissed both Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat in the last over but could not save his team from losing as Dinesh Kartik fumbled to grab the ball behind the stumps and Avesh khan and Ravi Bishnoi completed the final run in the last ball making his team win by 1 wicket.