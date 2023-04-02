Search icon
IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Arshdeep’s Shaheen Afridi-like celebration sparks Twitter war between fans

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Arshdeep Singh and Shaheen Afridi

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh performed very well in his side’s opening match of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Mohali on Saturday (April 1). Arshdeep’s celebrations also grabbed everyone’s attention.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed KKR opener Mandeep Singh on his first ball and then claimed his second wicket in the same over.

Arshdeep claimed his third wicket when he returned to bowl the 16th over. The game was evenly poised at that stage and Arshdeep dismissed Venkatesh Iyer through a short-pitched delivery. After claiming Iyer’s wicket, Arshdeep stood for a while and then kissed his fingers before spreading his arms. His celebration looked very similar to the celebration style of Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Arshdeep's Shaheen-like celebrations led to a Twitter war between India and Pakistan fans.

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs to start their IPL 2023 campaign on a positive note.

