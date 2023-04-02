IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Arshdeep’s Shaheen Afridi-like celebration sparks Twitter war between fans

Arshdeep Singh and Shaheen Afridi

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh performed very well in his side’s opening match of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Mohali on Saturday (April 1). Arshdeep’s celebrations also grabbed everyone’s attention.

Arshdeep Singh dismissed KKR opener Mandeep Singh on his first ball and then claimed his second wicket in the same over.

Arshdeep claimed his third wicket when he returned to bowl the 16th over. The game was evenly poised at that stage and Arshdeep dismissed Venkatesh Iyer through a short-pitched delivery. After claiming Iyer’s wicket, Arshdeep stood for a while and then kissed his fingers before spreading his arms. His celebration looked very similar to the celebration style of Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

I don't get it why everyone is trying to troll Arshdeep. He is just copying his idol (Shaheen Afridi). Let him be. pic.twitter.com/jnnehyL7jf — T. (@jojoness_1) April 1, 2023

Pakistanis are saying Arshdeep Singh copied Shaheen Afridi, let me show you the truth pic.twitter.com/F96Gn2l6ae — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) April 1, 2023

Arshdeep's Shaheen-like celebrations led to a Twitter war between India and Pakistan fans.

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs to start their IPL 2023 campaign on a positive note.