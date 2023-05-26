IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal banned from....

Image Source: Twitter

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have once again discovered a hidden gem in the form of the talented speedster, Akash Madhwal. This promising pacer recently secured a five-wicket haul for the franchise, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Madhwal's stunning performance has earned him praise from fans and experts alike. However, his brother Ashish has shared some fascinating anecdotes from the pacer's cricketing background.

According to Ashish, the MI star is banned from playing cricket in his hometown due to his exceptional skills. Akash, who primarily played tennis ball cricket, had become too good for the local level, and people were afraid to face him. As a result, he was banned from local tournaments.

“Nobody let him play local cricket. There was a lot of fear of his bowling. So, he was banned from the local tournaments. Dar ka mahoul tha(there was fear all around). Akash used to go outside of Roorkee and play,” said Ashish.

Ashish is now overjoyed to witness his brother's increasing popularity throughout the country. He attributes this success to the guidance and support of MI skipper, Rohit Sharma, who has helped Akash take a significant step forward in his career.

“Rohit trusts his players and backs them up to the hilt. A new player is always scared for his position in the team. However, Rohit took away that scare and Akash is delivering now,” said Ashish.

Madhwal has proven himself to be a formidable force in the IPL 2023, having taken 13 wickets in just 7 matches. His impressive strike rate of 9.92 is second only to England's Mark Wood. Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming performance against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 26th.

