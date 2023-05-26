IPL 2023: MS Dhoni meets Matheesha Pathirana's family in Chennai, CSK star's sister's post for Thala goes viral

Image Source: Instagram @vishuka_pathirana

On Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have the opportunity to match the Mumbai Indians (MI) record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. While MS Dhoni's CSK has already secured four titles, Rohit Sharma's MI is currently ahead with five IPL crowns.

CSK has already secured their place in the final of IPL 2023, where they will face either MI or the defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT). One of the primary reasons behind CSK's success has been the exceptional performance of the young Sri Lankan pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, who has thrived under the tutelage of MS Dhoni.

Despite playing only two games last season, the 20-year-old has managed to pick up 17 wickets in 11 matches, with an impressive average of 19.24.

Ahead of the final on Sunday, Dhoni met with Pathirana's family in Chennai, and the youngster's sister shared some heartwarming pictures on her Instagram handle, along with a touching post for Dhoni.

"Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said "You have nothing to worry about Matheesha,he's always with me. These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of," Vishuka Pathirana, Matheesha's sister, posted on Instagram.

In the Qualifier 1, the Chennai Super Kings demonstrated their prowess by defeating the tenacious Gujarat Giants by a margin of 15 runs on a challenging surface. This victory secured their place in the IPL final for the 10th time, a testament to their remarkable consistency in the tournament.

Despite the slow pitch, CSK managed to reach a respectable total of 172 for 7 after Hardik Pandya chose to bowl. Given the conditions, this score proved to be more than just competitive, as the Gujarat Titans had an off day and were all out for 157 in 20 overs.

