IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Cameron Green, Watch

The Indian all-rounder faced a full ball from Cameron Green of the Mumbai Indians, who smashed it straight back at him with all his might.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 match-up between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings was nothing short of spectacular, with Ravindra Jadeja delivering an incredible reaction catch that left the crowd in awe.

Jadeja, quick on his feet, put his hands up to protect himself from the incoming ball. To everyone's amazement, the ball stuck in his right hand, showcasing his exceptional reflexes and lightning-fast reactions. In the process, Jadeja also saved umpire Chris Gaffaney, who was seen ducking for cover.

As the catch was completed, Gaffaney was straight away on the ground, stunned by the incredible display of athleticism and skill. 

Watch:

More to follow...

In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
