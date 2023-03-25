IPL 2023: Jonny Bairstow ruled out due to ankle injury, Punjab Kings announce replacement

File Photo

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow will be unable to participate due to his ongoing recovery from a leg injury.

Bairstow suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle in September of last year while playing golf, which required surgery in October. Since then, the right-hander has been unable to play.

Although the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 31, Bairstow requires more time to fully recover and regain his fitness. He is expected to be fit and ready to play in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia in June. As a result, the Australian batsman Matthew Short will replace Bairstow in the PBKS squad for IPL 16.

“We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement,” PBKS announced the latest development on Twitter.

During the 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), the talented right-handed player, Short, showcased his skills while playing for the Adelaide Strikers. He emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 tournament, amassing a total of 458 runs from 14 matches, with an impressive average of 35.23 and a strike-rate of 144.47. Short's remarkable performance included two half-centuries and a top score of 100 not out.

Short's T20 career statistics are equally impressive, having scored 1409 runs in 67 matches, with an average of 23.88 and seven half-centuries. Additionally, he is a valuable asset to his team as he can bowl off-breaks, having taken 22 wickets at an economy rate of 7.31.

On the other hand, Bairstow, who returned to training in February, recently had a net session with Yorkshire. Although he will not be participating in the IPL, he is expected to play in the Division 2 of the County Championship in May.

