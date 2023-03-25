Women's Boxing Championships: Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

Image Source: Twitter

Nitu Ghanghas, a rising star in the world of women's boxing, secured India's first gold medal in the ongoing IBA Women's Boxing World Championship 2023. In a thrilling final, Nitu defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg with a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the 48kg category.

Nitu, playing in her first-ever World Championship final, started the match with an aggressive approach, while her opponent remained cautious. Despite a few punches from Lutsaikhan, Nitu dominated the first round.

As the match progressed, Lutsaikhan managed to land a punch, but Nitu remained steadfast in her aggressive approach. After the first two rounds, Nitu was in the lead, and both boxers received a yellow card. In the last 30 seconds, Nitu sealed the fate of the match with two powerful punches.

Nitu's journey to the final was not an easy one. She defeated Kang Doyeon of Korea in the first round, followed by Qosimova Sumaiya of Tajikistan in the second round. In the quarterfinal, she eased past Japan's Wada Madoka, and in the semifinal, she faced a tough challenge from Kazakhstan's Alua Belkibekova, a two-time Asian Champion. However, Nitu emerged victorious with a score of 5-2.

Saweety Boora, another Indian boxer, will face Lina Wang of China in the final of the 81kg category later in the day. Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will also compete in their respective finals on Sunday, March 26.

