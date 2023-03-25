Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Women's Boxing Championships: Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

Nitu, playing in her first-ever World Championship final, started the match with an aggressive approach, while her opponent remained cautious.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Women's Boxing Championships: Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win over Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg
Image Source: Twitter

Nitu Ghanghas, a rising star in the world of women's boxing, secured India's first gold medal in the ongoing IBA Women's Boxing World Championship 2023. In a thrilling final, Nitu defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg with a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the 48kg category. 

Nitu, playing in her first-ever World Championship final, started the match with an aggressive approach, while her opponent remained cautious. Despite a few punches from Lutsaikhan, Nitu dominated the first round. 

As the match progressed, Lutsaikhan managed to land a punch, but Nitu remained steadfast in her aggressive approach. After the first two rounds, Nitu was in the lead, and both boxers received a yellow card. In the last 30 seconds, Nitu sealed the fate of the match with two powerful punches. 

Nitu's journey to the final was not an easy one. She defeated Kang Doyeon of Korea in the first round, followed by Qosimova Sumaiya of Tajikistan in the second round. In the quarterfinal, she eased past Japan's Wada Madoka, and in the semifinal, she faced a tough challenge from Kazakhstan's Alua Belkibekova, a two-time Asian Champion. However, Nitu emerged victorious with a score of 5-2. 

Saweety Boora, another Indian boxer, will face Lina Wang of China in the final of the 81kg category later in the day. Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will also compete in their respective finals on Sunday, March 26.

READ| Viral Video: Rohit Sharma roasts Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in new ad, Watch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.