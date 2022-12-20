IPL 2023 auction: Irfan Pathan backs Sunrisers Hyderabad to go all out for Indian opener

Irfan Pathan backs Sunrisers Hyderabad to get Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2023 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a tough task at hand ahead of the IPL 2023 auction as the 2016 champions will be without their captain Kane Williamson. While SRH does have the highest sum in their kitty among all franchises going into the auction, Rs Rs 42.25 crore, they also have 17 slots to fill.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has backed SRH to go out all guns blazing for Mayank Agarwal whose 'fearless' approach could come in handy.

After a mixed campaign last year, Punjab Kings opted not to retain Agarwal, whom they had retained for Rs 14 crore in the year before, and now the franchise owned by Priety Zinta have appointed Shikhar Dhawan as their next captain.

READ| LIVE | IPL 2023 auction latest updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad may opt for Mayank Agarwal as next captain

Agarwal thus is going to be on the radar of many franchises, being the most high-profile Indian player in the auction. SRH meanwhile have let go of Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, so they might be on the lookout for an opener to partner Abhishek Sharma.

Mayank Agarwal's age and profile make him an attractive option for SRH, who need a captain as well.

"SRH will go after Mayank Agarwal because they need a kind of aggressive opener as well. They don’t have Kane Williamson right now who led them for many years as an experienced player and who used to open the innings as well. Mayank Agarwal is the kind of guy who has led a side, who plays quite freely as well, very fearless, very selfless. They might be thinking of him going forward as a leader as well," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports' show Game Plan.

READ| IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out of 2nd Test, BCCI shares updated squad

Agarwal will be part of the first set in the IPL 2023 auction, which will also include the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Willaimson. The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Kochi on December 23.