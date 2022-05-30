IPL 2022: Winning the IPL title is the highest cricketing moment of my career, says Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan for Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 has been the story of Gujarat Titans running all the way to winning the competition in their debut season. A victory made on the back of all-round contributions from everyone in the playing eleven throughout the tournament is also the first time many players became IPL champions.

READ: IPL 2022 : Check out how much prize money did the Orange cap, Purple cap and other award winners got

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who kept things tight with 1/18 in his four overs during the final against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, calls clinching the IPL 2022 trophy 'a high point' of his career.

"We assessed the wicket well; we knew it would be hard to chase down 150. Everyone had to take responsibility, we did well to come back well in the middle overs. He is the only guy whom we didn't want to bowl to and I'm happy that he's part of our team (on Shubman Gill)."

"Biggest achievement of your career is to be part of a winning IPL team. You always want to do well in big competitions like this. Winning tournaments like this, you'll need to put in a lot of hard work and this is certainly a high point of my career," said Rashid in a post-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

READ: IPL 2022: 'Politics or cricket, can't keep Gujarat down' - Twitter erupts as GT win maiden IPL title

The same sentiment was echoed by Gill, who survived two dropped chances and finished off the innings to remain unbeaten at 45 off 43 balls. "It means a lot. After winning the under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big. It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line."