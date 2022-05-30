IPL 2022: 'Politics or cricket, can't keep Gujarat down' - Twitter erupts as GT win maiden IPL title

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden IPL title after beating Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans etched their names in the history books as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to lift their maiden IPL title in the very first season in the cash-rich league.

Hardik picked up three wickets and contributed 34 runs with the bat as well to cap off an impressive IPL 2022 campaign, while Shubman Gill's unbeaten 45 run knock was another highlight of his young career.

Twitter was abuzz with reactions as Hardik Pandya led GT steamrolled over their opponents in front of a pumped-up home crowd of more than 1 lakh supporters who cheered their team all the way through.

Netizens were thrilled as they lavished praise on Gujarat Titans, and skipper Hardik Pandya who led his side from the front.

Here's how netizens reacted to Gujarat Titans' title win:

#ShubmanGill finishes off in great style to take the debutante team #GujaratTitans to a magnificent win. The right bat must have played a role#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/gKK4Ed36jl May 29, 2022

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss in the final and he chose to bowl first, but his batters couldn't impress on the day as Hardik's bowling unit gave a good account of themselves to restrict RR to a modest total of 130 in their respective 20 overs.

In reply, GT chased down the required total with relative ease, having seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.