IPL 2022 : Check out how much prize money did the Orange cap, Purple cap and other award winners got

1/6

Jos Buttler from Rajasthan Royals was the top run-scorer during IPL 2022. He scored 863 runs from 17 innings which included 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries. With these many runs, Jos Buller became the second player with the maximum individual runs in a season of the IPL.

READ: From Kaviya Maran, Isha Negi to Aarti Bedi - 'Mystery girls' of IPL 2022 who stole the show

As an Orange cap holder, Jos Buttler took home Rs. 10 lakh. But he didn't stop just there, Jos Buttler also won the let's crack it sixes award for which he was awarded Rs. 10 Lakh, Upstox Most Valuable Player of the season, Cred power player of the season, let's crack it sixes of the season and Rupay on the go fours of the season and for all these awards also he was given Rs 10 Lakh each.