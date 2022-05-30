IPL 2022 : Check out how much prize money did the Orange cap, Purple cap and other award winners got

Check out the list of winners of the various awards and the prize money they won at the end of the IPL 2022.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday after Gujarat Titans registered a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad to clinch their maiden title.
Throughout the season, a plethora of youngsters came up with brilliant performances and garnered the limelight. As GT lifted their maiden title on their home ground, the IPL awarded some of the extraordinary players with individual awards
1. Jos Buttler - Orange Cap
Jos Buttler from Rajasthan Royals was the top run-scorer during IPL 2022. He scored 863 runs from 17 innings which included 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries. With these many runs, Jos Buller became the second player with the maximum individual runs in a season of the IPL.
As an Orange cap holder, Jos Buttler took home Rs. 10 lakh. But he didn't stop just there, Jos Buttler also won the let's crack it sixes award for which he was awarded Rs. 10 Lakh, Upstox Most Valuable Player of the season, Cred power player of the season, let's crack it sixes of the season and Rupay on the go fours of the season and for all these awards also he was given Rs 10 Lakh each.
2. Yuzvendra Chahal - Purple Cap
Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished the IPL 2022 as the leading wicket-taker of the season. He took 27 wickets in 17 games. Wanindu Hasaranga from Royal Challengers Bangalore was ahead in the purple cap race before last night's final but Yuzvendra Chahal took back the purple cap as soon as he got the wicket of Hardik Pandya.
For his superb bowling efforts in the IPL, He was awarded a cheque of Rs. 10 Lakh along with a trophy.
3. Umran Malik - Emerging player of the season
New pace sensation Umran Malik bagged the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award for the IPL 2022. He had a super season in the IPL 2022. With his raw pace and accuracy, he scared some of the finest batsmen.
He finished the season with 22 wickets for 14 games. He received a cheque of Rs. 10 Lakh as an Emerging player of the season.
4. Dinesh Karthik - Super Striker of the Season
It was a wonderful year for Dinesh Kartik with the bat during IPL 2022. He came into bat during some crucial periods and played some match-winning knocks. His performance in the IPL 2022 made way for his return to the Indian Cricket team.
Dinesh Karthik won 'The super striker of the season award and won Rs 10 Lakh for it. He is the first Indian cricketer to win this award since its inception in 2018.
5. Evin Lewis - Catch of the season
The West Indian star batsman Evin Lews didn't have much of an impact with the bat during the IPL 2022. But he turned 1 match on its head after taking a superb catch which turned out to be the catch of the season.
During a game between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Evin Lews took a brilliant catch of Rinku Singh and for this very catch, he won the 'Catch of the Season' award. He was given a cheque of Rs. 10 Lakh for his outstanding effort.
6. Lockie Ferguson - Fastest delivery of the season
A record that was long held by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022 when it mattered the most.
Playing against Rajasthan Royals in the final match of the IPL 2022, He clocked a delivery of 157.3. He was awarded the 'Fastest delivery of the season' award and for the same, he was presented with a cheque of Rs. 10 Lakh.