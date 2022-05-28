Champions League 2022: Who lifted the final trophy when Liverpool and Real Madrid met before?

Talking about the two sides, they have met twice before in the European finals. Let's have a look at those encounters.

The Champions League (UCL) 2022 final is all set to take at the Stade de France, in Paris where Liverpool and Real Madrid will be taking on each other.

Combined, the two sides have appeared in 25 European Cup and Champions League finals and on Saturday, that figure will go up to 27 as the two sides tussle to be crowned the kings of Europe.

READ | Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming, UEFA Champions League final: Where to watch, predicted playing XI

While Real Madrid has lifted the trophy a record 13 times, Liverpool has won the final six times.

Talking about the two sides, they have met twice before in the European finals. Let's have a look at those encounters.