Champions League 2022: Who lifted the final trophy when Liverpool and Real Madrid met before?

Talking about the two sides, they have met twice before in the European finals. Let's have a look at those encounters.

  • Karen Noronha
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 28, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

The Champions League (UCL) 2022 final is all set to take at the Stade de France, in Paris where Liverpool and Real Madrid will be taking on each other.

Combined, the two sides have appeared in 25 European Cup and Champions League finals and on Saturday, that figure will go up to 27 as the two sides tussle to be crowned the kings of Europe.

While Real Madrid has lifted the trophy a record 13 times, Liverpool has won the final six times.

Talking about the two sides, they have met twice before in the European finals. Let's have a look at those encounters.

 

1. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
1/5

In Champions League (UCL) 1981, Liverpool beat Real Madrid, 1-0 when the tournament was still known as the European Cup. 

 

(Photo: Liverpool FC Website)

2. Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
2/5

The two sides met again in 2018 and Real Madrid took their revenge and won 3-1 in 2018.

 

(Photo: Real Madrid Website)

3. Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL 2022

Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL 2022
3/5

Now the two sides are facing each other for the third time. Real Madrid produced some valiant comebacks in the knockout stages as they ousted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City to reach the Champions League final. 

As for Liverpool, they have had a much easier journey so far, but Real Madrid had faced their toughest challenge in this edition of the Champions League. 

 

(Photo: Real Madrid Twitter)

 

4. Liverpool

Liverpool
4/5

Liverpool (6 wins, 3 losses)

1976-77 - Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (Stadio Olimpico)

1977-78 - Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge (Wembley Stadium)

1980-81 - Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (Parc des Princes)

1983-84 - Liverpool 1-1 Roma [4-2 on penalties] (Stadio Olimpico)

1984-85 - Juventus 1-0 Liverpool (Heysel Stadium)

2004-05 - Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan [3-2 on penalties] (Ataturk Olympic Stadium)

2006-07 - AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool (Olympic Stadium)

2017-18 - Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium)

2018-19 - Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Metropolitano Stadium)

5. Real Madrid

Real Madrid
5/5

Real Madrid (13 wins, 3 losses)

1955-56 - Real Madrid 4-3 Reims (Parc des Princes)

1956-57 - Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina (Santiago Bernabeu)

1957-58 - Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan AET (Heysel Stadium)

1958-59 - Real Madrid 2-0 Reims (Neckarstadion)

1959-60 - Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (Hampden Park)

1961-62 - Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid (Olympisch Stadion)

1963-64 - Inter Milan 3-1 Real Madrid (Praterstadion)

1965-66 - Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan (Heysel Stadium)

1980-81 - Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (Parc des Princes)

1997-98 - Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus (Amsterdam Arena)

1999-00 - Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia (Stade de France)

2001-02 - Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Hampden Park)

2013-14 - Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid AET (Estadio da Luz)

2015-16 - Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid [5-3 on penalties] (San Siro)

2016-17 - Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus (Millennium Stdium)

2017-18 - Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium)

